Hyderabad: Global K-pop superstars BTS are once again dominating headlines after announcing their highly anticipated comeback album, “Arirang.” The group revealed the 14-song track list on social media, creating huge excitement among fans worldwide.

This marks BTS’ first studio album in years and their major return as a full group.

The album will release on March 20, followed by a special live event titled “BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang” at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21. The show will also be streamed globally on Netflix. BTS will then kick off their massive 2026 world tour starting April 9 in Goyang, South Korea.

BTS Net Worth In 2026

BTS has become one of the most powerful groups in global music. Their earnings come from album sales, world tours, merchandise, brand endorsements, and streaming revenue.

Industry estimates suggest BTS has a collective net worth between Rs. 3,225.6 crore and Rs. 5,529.6 Crore.

With BTS army currently trending on Google, here’s a closer look at the group’s massive net worth and just how rich the global superstars are.

Net Worth Of BTS Members

Each member has also built personal wealth through solo projects and brand partnerships.

Estimated net worth of BTS members:

V, about Rs. 368.64 Crore

Jungkook, about Rs. 322.56 Crore

J-Hope, about Rs. 276.48 Crore

Suga, about Rs. 276.48 Crore

RM, about Rs. 230.40 Crore

Jimin, about Rs. 184.32 Crore

Jin, about Rs. 184.32 Crore

Among them, V (Kim Taehyung) is currently considered the richest BTS member.

BTS World Tour 2026

To celebrate the album, BTS will embark on the BTS World Tour “Arirang.” The tour begins in South Korea in April before heading to North America, Europe, and other regions.

Fans who cannot attend concerts can watch “BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ Live Viewing” in theatres during April.

Since debuting in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, BTS has grown into a global cultural phenomenon. Their biggest songs include Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv, Permission to Dance, and Fake Love.