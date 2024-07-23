Budget 2024-25: Govt proposes to fully exempt 3 cancer drugs from customs duty

The government proposes to cut custom duties on Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab from 10 per cent to nil.

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday proposed to fully exempt three cancer medicines from custom duties.

“To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from customs duties,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

She also proposed changes in the basic customs duty (BCD) on x-ray tubes and flat panel detectors for use in medical x-ray machines under the phased manufacturing programme, so as to synchronise them with domestic capacity addition.

“My proposals for customs duties intend to support domestic manufacturing, deepen local value addition, promote export-competitiveness, and simplify taxation, while keeping the interest of the general public and consumers surmount,” Sitharaman said.

FICCI Health Services Committee Chairman and Founder & Chairman Mahajan Imaging & Labs Harsh Mahajan said the exemption of customs duty on three life saving medicines for cancer treatment is a welcome step.

Fortis Hospital Principle Director and Chief of Neurology Praveen Gupta said the exemption of custom duties on three cancer medicines and reduction of duties on certain medical technologies such as x-ray tubes and flat panel detectors is a significant move to strengthen domestic capabilities in the healthcare sector.

“Though these measures are far less than expected, they will make advanced cancer treatments more affordable and accessible, addressing a critical need given the high cost of such treatments,” he added.

