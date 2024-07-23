Budget 2024-25: CBI gets Rs 951 crore, slight dip from last year

New Delhi: The Centre has allocated over Rs 951 crore to the country’s premier probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation in Budget 2024-25 announced on Tuesday, a slight dip of over 1.79 per cent from the last fiscal.

The agency had received Rs 968.86 crore to manage its affairs in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2023-24.

The government has allocated Rs 951.46 crore to the agency for 2024-25, according to the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the agency, which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes, the budget document read.

This also includes the provision for various projects such as Modernization of Training Centres of CBI, Establishment of Technical and Forensic Support Units, Comprehensive modernisation and purchase of land/construction of office/residence buildings for the CBI, it said.