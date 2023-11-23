Budget of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is Rs...

Mumbai: As the release date for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Dunki’ approaches, fans are eagerly counting down the days until its international premiere on December 21, followed by the Indian release on December 22.

The excitement surrounding the movie has reached fever pitch, making it one of the most anticipated Shah Rukh Khan films of 2023.

Dunki’s first unit, known as ‘Drop 1,’ received an overwhelmingly positive response, and the buzz has only intensified with the recent release of the second unit and the film’s first song yesterday. Fans are expressing their enthusiasm and anticipation for what promises to be a blockbuster.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Budget

And now, here we bring you the latest update about Dunki’s total budget. According to latest reports, it has been disclosed that the production cost of ‘Dunki’ is a modest Rs 85 crores. This figure, however, does not include the fees for the talented cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal.

When we add the remunerations for the cast, along with the expenses for print and publicity, the estimated budget of the film is around Rs 120 crores, as per reports.

Despite being one of the most awaited films of Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Dunki’ reportedly stands out as one of his lowest-budgeted projects in recent years.

With less than a month until the film hits the big screen, all eyes are on how ‘Dunki’ will fare at the box office. Let’s wait and watch.