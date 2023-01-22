Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly from February 3

Final touches to state budget estimates will be given after presentation of Union Budget

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 22nd January 2023 10:24 am IST
KCR to conduct week-long assembly session to tackle irrational policies of Centre
Telangana Legislative Assembly (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Budget Session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will begin from February 3, a senior legislature official has said.

The session of both the Assembly and the Council will commence at 12.10 pm on Friday, the Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said.

“The Fourth Meeting of the Eighth Session of Second Telangana Legislative Assembly will commence at 12.10 PM on Friday, the 3rd February 2023,” he said yesterday.

Final touches to the state budget estimates will be given after the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, he said.

It would be the last Budget session for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, as the state assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

