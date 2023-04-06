Budget Session: Opposition MPs' 'Tiranga March'

New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow opposition MPs takes out Tiranga March towards Vijay Chowk, on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow opposition MPs takes out Tiranga March towards Vijay Chowk, on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other fellow opposition MPs takes out Tiranga March towards Vijay Chowk, on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)