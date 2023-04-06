Budget Session: Opposition MPs’ Tiranga March

Budget Session: Opposition MPs' 'Tiranga March'
New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow opposition MPs takes out Tiranga March towards Vijay Chowk, on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow opposition MPs takes out Tiranga March towards Vijay Chowk, on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other fellow opposition MPs takes out Tiranga March towards Vijay Chowk, on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

