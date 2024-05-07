UP woman brutally assaults husband, arrested after CCTV captures atrocity

In a shocking incident that took place in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old woman brutally assaulted her husband, leading to her subsequent arrest based on CCTV footage submitted to the police.

According to the details of the case, the woman, identified as Mehar Jahan, allegedly intoxicated her husband, Manan Zaidi, a resident of Chak Mahdood Village in the Seohara Police Station area, before tying his hands and legs.

After immobilizing him, she proceeded to burn various parts of his body with a lit cigarette and attempted to strangle him while sitting on his chest.

Couple got married a year ago

The couple got married a year ago, after which Jahan reportedly compelled Zaidi to leave his family and live separately with her.

Once separated from his family, the woman allegedly subjected him to daily beatings and torture. She also used to threaten him that she would falsely implicate him and send him to jail.

Also Read Video: Hyderabad woman held for assaulting TSRTC bus conductor

Reportedly, Jahan would administer sedatives to her husband in his food before subjecting him to torture.

Recently, a hidden camera was installed in the house to capture these acts.

UP Police arrest woman after CCTV captures atrocity

The UP police arrested the woman on Sunday based on a complaint filed by Zaidi, along with CCTV footage capturing the atrocities.

A complaint under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the woman.

The police are currently investigating the case.