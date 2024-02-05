Video: Hyderabad woman held for assaulting TSRTC bus conductor

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th February 2024 9:33 am IST
Woman assaults TSRTC bus conductors in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A 28-year-old Hyderabad woman, Sameena Begum, who assaulted a TSRTC bus conductor a week ago, has been arrested on Sunday.

Speaking to Siasat.com, LB Nagar inspector B Anji Reddy said that the woman was identified by analyzing a viral video on social media.

The woman was traced in Amberpet and later presented before a magistrate for judicial remand.

Hyderabad woman assaulted TSRTC bus conductor

In the video of the incident on January 31, the woman can be seen creating a nuisance on a TSRTC bus and using abusive words. She also kicked the TSRTC bus conductor.

During the altercation, the woman was heard threatening the conductors of the bus that belongs to Hayatnagar Depot-1, Hyderabad.

Complaint lodged

Following the incident, a complaint has been filed by the TSRTC official at LB Nagar police station.

VC Sajjanar, the MD of TSRTC, tweeted, “The management of TSRTC has made it clear that if such incidents are committed against the staff who are performing their duties efficiently with commitment, they will not be ignored at all.”

