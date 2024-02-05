Video: Hyderabad woman held for assaulting TSRTC bus conductor

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old Hyderabad woman, Sameena Begum, who assaulted a TSRTC bus conductor a week ago, has been arrested on Sunday.

Speaking to Siasat.com, LB Nagar inspector B Anji Reddy said that the woman was identified by analyzing a viral video on social media.

The woman was traced in Amberpet and later presented before a magistrate for judicial remand.

In the video of the incident on January 31, the woman can be seen creating a nuisance on a TSRTC bus and using abusive words. She also kicked the TSRTC bus conductor.

During the altercation, the woman was heard threatening the conductors of the bus that belongs to Hayatnagar Depot-1, Hyderabad.

A Woman assaults #TSRTC bus conductors, allegedly the #DrunkWoman created #nuisance in the bus and uses #abusive words, kicks against TSRTC bus conductors, belongs to Hayatnagar Depot -1, video goes viral



The @TSRTCHQ official lodged a complaint against her.#Hyderabad #drunk pic.twitter.com/np0zVvYwnN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 31, 2024

Complaint lodged

Following the incident, a complaint has been filed by the TSRTC official at LB Nagar police station.

హయత్‌నగర్ డిపో-1కు చెందిన ఇద్దరు కండక్టర్లపై ఓ మహిళా ప్రయాణికురాలు నానా దుర్భషలాడుతూ దాడికి పాల్పడిన ఘటనను టీఎస్‌ఆర్టీసీ యాజమాన్యం తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తోంది. ఈ ఘటనపై రాచకొండ కమిషనరేట్‌ ఎల్బీనగర్‌ పోలీస్‌ స్టేషన్‌లో ఆర్టీసీ అధికారులు ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు. ఆ కేసును పోలీసులు దర్యాప్తు… — VC Sajjanar – MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) January 31, 2024

VC Sajjanar, the MD of TSRTC, tweeted, “The management of TSRTC has made it clear that if such incidents are committed against the staff who are performing their duties efficiently with commitment, they will not be ignored at all.”