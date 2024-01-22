Video: Two TSRTC buses catch fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another fire accident in Hyderabad, two TSRTC buses were gutted while another was partly damaged at the Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar bus depot on Sunday night.

Upon noticing the fire, depot security personnel attempted to douse it and promptly alerted the fire department.

Soon after receiving the information, the Malakpet fire station dispatched firefighters who successfully extinguished the fire.

No casualties were reported in the mishap.

While the exact cause of the fire accident is not yet certain, it is suspected that the fire may have originated due to issues in the batteries.