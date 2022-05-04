Bufavirus strain detected in Hyderabad dogs by veterinary experts

Hyderabad: The first incidence of canine bufavirus (CBuV) was discovered in numerous puppies and dogs in Hyderabad. Veterinary experts from PVNR Telangana State Veterinary University collected 186 samples from puppies and dogs during the pandemic and discovered that CBuV, which causes diarrhoea, was present in 4.6% of the samples.

The bufavirus strain (CBuV strain 407/PVNRTVU/2020) was determined as being of Chinese origin after genome sequencing. Researchers have advised that epidemic surveillance be increased. It has only been recorded in Italy and China so far.

CBuV is a new protoparvovirus that causes gastroenteritis and respiratory issues in dogs. The intestinal prevalence of CBuV was explored by a veterinary university, which sequenced the entire genome of one strain.

Vishweshwar Kumar Ganji, Bhagyalakshmi Buddala, Narasimha Reddy Yella, and Kalyani Putty of the department of veterinary biotechnology submitted a study paper titled ‘First Report of Canine Bufavirus in India’ in the recent edition of the ‘Archives of Virology’ journal.

The current strain discovered in Hyderabad, according to the researchers, is most closely connected to Chinese CBuV strains as part of the Asian lineage. “This first report on bufavirus prevalence in India emphasises the need for more epidemiological surveillance.” Furthermore, our research lays the groundwork for future research into the epidemiology and genetic diversity of bufavirus in the United States,” they added.

CBuV was originally discovered in a litter of three five-month-old mixed breed puppies in Italy in 2016. It was later reported in China in 2019 and 2021. “Canine enteritis is recognised to be related with CBuV, while the mechanism is unknown. “We don’t know much about this virus,” the researchers added.

At veterinary hospitals in Hyderabad, the researchers collected faeces samples from dogs with enteritis symptoms. During the pandemic, 186 faeces samples were taken from dogs ranging in age from one month to ten years. There were approximately 138 puppies and 48 adult dogs. Virus DNA was also retrieved by the researchers. The extracted DNA was kept at -20°C until it was needed. To detect bufavirus, experts used real-time PCR assays. Co-infections with various canine enteric viruses such as adenovirus, canine distemper virus, canine coronavirus, canine astrovirus, and canine rotavirus were examined in the samples.

CBuV was detected in eight of the 186 samples tested by real-time PCR, indicating a prevalence rate of 4.3 per cent. Six of the eight samples are puppies, while the other two are adult dogs suffering from diarrhoea.

Other enteric viruses were found in seven of the eight bufavirus-positive samples, including canine parvovirus and adenovirus. One of the PCR-positive samples was chosen for amplification and sequencing at Bioserve Private Ltd’s sequencing laboratory in the city.