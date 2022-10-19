Builders took money for residential projects but completed commercial ones first

The buyers are upset at not getting their houses even after paying a huge sum of money and are tired of constant false assurances by the builders.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 19th October 2022 1:42 pm IST
Builders took money for residential projects but completed commercial ones first

Noida: Many builder groups including Amrapali, Jaypee, the 3C Company and Supertech defrauded the investors by registering the booking in the name of residential projects and leaving them incomplete to finish their own commercial ones first.

By giving the commercial spaces on rent, the builders earned big profits. Jaypee Builders prioritised the completion of Wish Point in Sector 134 Noida, Pavillian Arcade in Sector 128, Kalypso Arcade in Sector 128 and Jaypee Commercial in Sector 133, Noida.

Also Read
Huge hike in airfare from Delhi, Mumbai to Patna

The other groups did the same by taking money from the residential flat owners and leaving their projects incomplete.

MS Education Academy

The buyers are upset at not getting their houses even after paying a huge sum of money and are tired of constant false assurances by the builders.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button