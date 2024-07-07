Building collapses in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, several feared trapped

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, told PTI, "One person has been rescued, while two others are feared trapped under the debris. Efforts are underway to retrieve them."

Representative Image

Deoghar: Several persons were feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday morning, an official said.

An official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is conducting the rescue operation, said one person has been rescued and two others are feared trapped under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am.

