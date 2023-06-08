Bullet still inside toddler injured in Lucknow courtroom shootout

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th June 2023 9:21 am IST
Bullet lodged inside toddler injured in Lucknow courtroom shootout
Lucknow: The 18-month-old toddler, who sustained a bullet injury on her back during the Lucknow courtroom shootout where assailants gunned down gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, has been kept under observation at the paediatric ICU in King George’s Medical University.

The doctor said the bullet was still lodged inside her body.

“We have not yet planned to take out the bullet. It pierced through the skin and is located on the side of the chest. The bullet entered the body from behind,” said Dr Yadvendra Dhir, faculty with the trauma surgery department.

“We are keeping a close watch on her condition. At present, her condition is stable but she is under continuous observation.”

Dhir said that the decision to take out the bullet depends upon her condition to face anaesthesia and keeping in view early damage, if any, to the vital organs.

“We are not in a hurry. We will observe her condition first and then take any decision,” he said.

The girl was brought here soon after the incident on Wednesday.

Attendants, including her father Saurabh Kumar, are being updated about her condition. Doctors from other departments, including paediatric, are also part of the monitoring team.

Meanwhile, ADG Piyush Mordia said the condition of all the injured remained stable.

“The condition of both the cops, who were injured and the girl child is now stable,” said Mordia.

