Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 7th June 2023 6:37 pm IST

Lucknow: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s alleged aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailant was dressed like a lawyer.

“Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was held in Lucknow jail, was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by an unknown assailant,” said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.

Jeeva was accused of the murder of former BJP UP minister Brahm Dutt.

Security areas compromised: Akhilesh

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on lapses of security provided by the state.

“People are getting murdered in the highest security spots such as police custody, court premises. The state government clearly has given a free hand to kill anyone at any place,” he said.

