Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

Lucknow: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s alleged aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, police said.

Warning: Disturbing visuals



Sanjeev Jeeva, a west UP gangster was shot at in a Lucknow court. He was allegedly shot at by shooters posing as lawyers. pic.twitter.com/7MvzmoVLWD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 7, 2023

According to eyewitnesses, the assailant was dressed like a lawyer.

“Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was held in Lucknow jail, was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by an unknown assailant,” said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.

VIDEO | "We won't be able to say anything as of now. The assailant has been arrested," says Joint Commissioner of Police Upendra Agrawal on gangster Sanjeev Jeeva's killing on Lucknow court premises. pic.twitter.com/k4nPYViCUA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2023

Jeeva was accused of the murder of former BJP UP minister Brahm Dutt.

Security areas compromised: Akhilesh

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on lapses of security provided by the state.

“People are getting murdered in the highest security spots such as police custody, court premises. The state government clearly has given a free hand to kill anyone at any place,” he said.