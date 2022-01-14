‘Bulli Bai’ accused Mayank, Shweta Singh sent to judicial custody

Mayank Rawal and Shweta Singh, two of the accused in the Bulli Bai app case were on Friday sent to 14-day judicial custody. While Singh was produced in the court, Raval was not present in the hearing as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A tweet from ANI read, “‘Bulli Bai’ app case | Court sends accused Shweta Singh and Mayank into 14-day judicial custody: Sandeep Sherkhane, accused Mayank’s lawyer”

The controversy, which cropped on January 1, saw the Bulli Bai app, on hosting platform Github, post the photos of a number of Muslim women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities.

Neeraj Bishnoi, a 21-year-old engineering student was held in Bengaluru in a raid by a Mumbai Police team in connection with the same in the first week of January. Bulli Bai had sparked a nationwide controversy. The app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture of a Khalistani supporter.

This Twitter handle was endorsing the Bulli Bai app saying the women can be “booked” from the app. The app has been criticised for “auctioning” women even though there is no real auction involved. This handle was also promoting “Khalistani content” at the same time.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Mumbai Police after which the case was lodged. A case in this connection was also lodged by Delhi Police.

When Sulli Deal controversy came up appeared, two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons, but the culprits behind it were never traced or arrested.