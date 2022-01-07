Bulli Bai app: Did the right thing, creator Neeraj Bishnoi told cops

Neeraj Bishnoi (20), who is said to be the main conspirator and creator of the ‘Bulli Bai’ on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app, has shown no remorse for his actions, NDTV reported.

NDTV quoted sources as saying that Bishnoi claimed to have done what he thought was “right”.

Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) team on Thursday for the alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case. He is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam’s Jorhat and is a B.Tech student of the Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

He was presented in court on the same day and sent to police custody for seven days.

“During interrogation, Neeraj Bishnoi disclosed that the app was developed in Nov 2021 and updated in Dec’21. He said he created one more Twitter account to talk about the app. Using another account he has stated ‘You’ve arrested the wrong person,” said the Delhi Police Special Cell.

According to police, Bishnoi had, in October, created a list of women whom he wanted to defame online on his digital devices, a laptop, and cell phones. He was tracing women activists all over social media and downloading their photos.

Bishnoi had also mocked the Mumbai Police, which had begun investigations and made a couple of arrests, to not “arrest innocent people”, through these Twitter accounts.

Meanwhile, VIT Bhopal suspended him from the university with immediate effect until further notice.

“Mr. Niraj Bishnoi, 20BCG10103 studying BTech since September 2020 via Online has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with his alleged involvement in Bulli Bai App. Accordingly, Mr. Niraj Bishnoi is suspended with immediate effect from the university until further notice, in view of bringing disrepute to the University and defaming the name of the Institute,” said Vice-Chancellor in its order.

Three others, Shweta Singh (18), Mayank Rawal (21) and Vishal Kumar Jha (21) have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Several complaints were received by police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for “auction” on the ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of ‘Sulli Deals’ which triggered a similar row last year.