Bulli Bai app: Main accused, a woman from Uttarakhand, detained by Mumbai police

A woman from Uttarakhand has been detained by the Mumbai Cyber cell Police in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. Police say that she is the main accused.

A 21-year-old engineering student was earlier detained in Bengaluru in a raid and was later brought to Mumbai by the Mumbai Police team. The Cyber cell has identified the man as Vishal Kumar.

As per the police, the accused know each other. “The main accused woman was handling three accounts related to ‘Bulli Bai’ app. Co- accused Vishal Kumar opened an account by the name Khalsa supremacist. On Dec 31, he changed the names of other accounts to resemble Sikh names. Fake Khalsa account holders were shown,” ANI quoted Mumbai Police.

The controversy, which cropped on January 1, saw Bulli Bai app, on hosting platform Github, post the photos of a number of Muslim women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities.

The app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture was of a Khalistani supporter. Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Mumbai Police after which the case was lodged.

Github had provided space to Sulli Deals and this time too, the offending app was created on the platform. After the controversy, Github had removed the user from its hosting platform.

But by then, Bulli Bai had sparked a nationwide controversy.

The Delhi Police also registered an FIR against unknown people involved in harassing and insulting women of the minority community on social media.

The FIR was registered after a Delhi-based woman journalist Ismat Ara lodged a complaint stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' created on the GitHub platform.

Hyderabad cyber crime police have also registered a case in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app row on the complaint of activist Khalida Parveen, who is among the Muslim women “auctioned” on the app.