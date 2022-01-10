Bulli Bai app: RJD mocks RSS, calls accused ‘Savarkari paidaish’

New Delhi: Sharing a report that mentioned that Bulli Bai accused is urinating in his pants in interrogation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday mocked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by tweeting, “Nagpur ki Savarkari paidaish”.

The tweet came after The Print quoted a police source claiming the accused Neeraj Bishnoi urinates in his pants whenever investigation reaches a certain peak.

Neeraj Bishnoi’s arrest

Bishnoi was a student of B.Tech second-year, computer science at Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal. He was arrested by the Delhi Police from Assam for creating a platform for defaming Muslim women.

Bishnoi, who is said to be the main conspirator and creator of the ‘Bulli Bai’ on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app was arrested by IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit) of the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

During interrogation, it was found the accused is porn addict. He also has abnormal desires towards elderly Muslim women.

Who is Neeraj Bishnoi

According to police, Bishnoi, in October, had created a list of women whom he wanted to defame online on his digital devices, a laptop, and cell phones. He was tracing women activists all over social media and downloading their photos.

On January 1, this app, which was performing on Github’s space, posted photos of a number of Muslim women. These included journalists, social workers, students, and famous personalities. It happened six months after the controversy of Sulli Deals.