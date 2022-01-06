‘Bulli Bai’ case: App creator Neeraj Bishnoi brought to Delhi

The Delhi Police special cell has brought the accused creator and main conspirator of the Bulli Bai app on the GitHub platform to Delhi. He will be presented in Delhi court on Thursday night.

DCP(IFSO) KPS Malhotra said that the accused has confessed to the crime.

“He has confessed and more importantly, we’ve acquired technical evidence required from his laptop and mobile. Whole network has been busted,” ANI quoted DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra.

Police have already arrested an engineering student from Bengaluru, Vishal Kumar (21), a young girl from Uttarakhand, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal (21) in connection with the case.

Neeraj Bishnoi, the main conspirator & creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub brought to Delhi by Delhi Police Special Cell



He was arrested from Assam by Delhi Police Special Cell's IFSO team

Police speaking to ANI, said that Neeraj is the main conspirator and the Twitter account holder of the app. As per police testimonies, the accused is a 20-year-old B.Tech student studying in Bhopal’s Vellore Institute of Technology. Neeraj is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam’s Jorhat town.

Neeraj Bishnoi, main Bulli Bai case conspirator, will be presented in Delhi Court tonight. He has confessed, but most importantly, we've acquired technical evidence required from his laptop & mobile. Whole network has been busted: DCP(IFSO) KPS Malhotra,on Neeraj Bishnoi's arrest

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” on the ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of ‘Sulli Deals’ which triggered a similar row last year.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR after journalist Ismat Ara lodged a complaint stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named ‘Bulli Bai’ created on the GitHub platform. After the controversy, Github had removed the user from its hosting platform.