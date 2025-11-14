Bumrah claims two as SA reach 105-3 against India in first Test

Bumrah dismissed both the openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram.

14th November 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck twice as South Africa reached 105 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test here on Friday.

Bumrah (2/9) dismissed both the openers Ryan Rickelton (23) and Aiden Markram (31) after South Africa were off to a good start, reaching 57 for no loss at one stage after opting to bat.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav then got rid of skipper Temba Bavuma (3) to put India in further control.

At the break, Wiaan Mulder (22 batting) and Tony de Zorzi (15 batting) were at the crease.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 1st innings: 105 for 3 in 27 overs (Aiden Markram 31; Jasprit Bumrah 2/9) vs India.

