Cricket lovers are going to have a feast of the game over the next few weeks because India and South Africa will battle it out in a series of Test, ODI and T20 matches from November 14. The first Test begins at the Eden Gardens on Friday. The BCCI selectors have announced a strong 15-member Indian squad for the two-match Test series which is likely to be one of the most high-profile contests of the current World Test Championship cycle.

South Africa will go into the contest as the reigning World Test Champions, while India will strive to continue the winning momentum from their 2-0 triumph over West Indies. South African coach Shukri Conrad is not complacent. He knows that facing India will require his players to be at their best. The coach is banking on his spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer to pose a threat to India along with pacer Kagiso Rabada.

India’s 26-year-old skipper Shubman Gill has grown into one of India’s most dependable batters. In 39 Tests, he has scored 2839 runs at an average of 43, with 10 centuries and 8 fifties. He did a good job in his first assignment as Test captain against England in which ended in a 2-2 result. Gill proved himself to be a captain who leads by example.

Vice-captain Rishab Pant will be under focus too because there are a lot of expectations from him. Pant missed several months of action after suffering a fractured right toe during the England series that occured when a ball from Chris Woakes struck him.

Pant’s recovery and return to the team could boost India’s chances if the ebullient keeper cum batter shows his true colours. In 47 Tests, Pant has scored 3427 runs at an average of 44.5, including 8 centuries and 18 fifties, with a highest score of 159 not out.

Jadeja holds the key

Then there is Ravindra Jadeja who is India’s leading all-rounder and finisher. In 87 Tests, he has scored 3990 runs at an average of 38.73, with 6 centuries and 27 fifties, while taking 389 wickets at an average of 30.26. His consistency with the bat as well as the ball makes him the backbone of India’s Test side.

In this respect, Washington Sundar has also impressed the pundits with his all round skills. In 15 Tests, he has scored 761 runs at an average of 44, including 1 century and 5 fifties, and taken 35 wickets. His ability to bat well in the lower order gives India more depth.

India’s bowling unit is among the most versatile in the world. Jasprit Bumrah leads the attack with 226 wickets in 50 Tests at an outstanding average of 19.8. His control and pace are unmatched. At the other end is the equally capable Mohammed Siraj whose aggression and consistency have fetched him 133 wickets in 43 Tests.

Siraj is ideal partner for Bumrah

Siraj’s boundless stamina and his ability to generate movement even on slow pitches, make him an ideal partner for Bumrah. Akash Deep, with his strong performances, will add venom to the pace attack. His swing bowling could prove valuable in early morning sessions in Kolkata and Guwahati matches.

Among spinners, Kuldeep Yadav is in good form. In 15 Tests, he has taken 68 wickets, often breaking partnerships with his sharp turn and clever variations.

For India, the coming series is not just about results but also about shaping the next phase of Indian Test cricket in the years to come.

For South Africa the two-match series is a new challenge. But the Proteas are full of confidence after winning the ICC World Test Championship. They defeated Australia by five wickets in the final at Lord’s in June 2025 to claim their maiden WTC title, ending a 27 year wait for a major ICC men’s trophy. South Africa has won 11 of their last 12 Tests, reflecting their strength in the red ball version.

The most experienced South African players include Aiden Markram with 48 Tests, 3090 runs and 8 centuries, Ryan Rickelton with 13 Tests, 793 runs and 2 centuries and skipper Temba Bavuma with 64 Tests, 3708 runs, 4 centuries. The experienced skipper will lend backbone to the batting line up.

Formidable bowlers in SA

South Africa’s bowling attack is one of the most formidable in the world. 30 year old Kagiso Rabada is a veteran of 73 Tests, with 340 wickets in his name. Then there is the tall Marco Jansen who has played 19 Tests and taken 77 wickets. Wiaan Mulder can be the back up man with his swing movement and accuracy.

All said and done, India vs South Africa will be a series to look forward to. The two Tests will be held in Kolkata and Guwahati. These will be followed by three ODI matches and five T20 matches at different venues across India.

The teams (for Tests):

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain, Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.