The 53-year-old Mandira Bedi is well known as an actress, television presenter and fashion designer. But most people do not know that it was she who put in selfless service for the cause of women cricket players and helped the game through its darkest days.

Few people know that women’s cricket began to be played in 1934 when a Test match was held between England and New Zealand. The first women’s ODI world cup was held in 1973 – two years before the first men’s ODI world cup. Seven countries took part in the first world cup which was won by England.

In the same year, 1973, the Women’s Cricket Association of India was formed. It had no connection with the BCCI. So funding was a huge hurdle. After the year 2000, Mandira Bedi quietly became the invisible sponsor of Indian women’s cricket. Between 2003 and 2005, when the team faced severe financial struggles, she was a big helper. The women cricket teams of those days had no travel funds, or money to buy equipment or publicity of any kind.

Society looked upon the players as girls who were trying to pass the time outdoors instead of focussing on their household duties or academic pursuits. Yet the girls struggled on, driven by their passion for the game. It was back then that Mandira Bedi used her influence and resources to help them to stay afloat.

Sacrificed her earnings

Among other things, Mandira convinced Asmi Jewellery to sponsor the women’s team for their 2004 series against the West Indies. In an extraordinary gesture, she gave up her entire endorsement fee from her advertisement contract so that the players could afford travel and compete internationally. She herself stood to gain nothing from it. She just wanted to see that Indian women’s cricket didn’t fade away even before it blossomed.

At a time when few even knew that a women’s cricket team existed in India, Mandira Bedi became their silent financier, bridging the gap between passion and survival. Her immense effort, sacrifice and contribution is one of the most under-acknowledged stories in Indian sports.

Between 2003 & 2005, she personally secured sponsors for the Indian women's cricket team! @mandybedi was the brand ambassador for Asmi jewelry & waived her fee for ads to put the money into the women's cricket team.

Well connected family

Mandira belongs to an accomplished and well connected family. She was born in Kolkata to Verinder Singh Bedi and Gita Bedi. She has a maternal relationship with Teji Singh who is the wife of Arjan Singh, former Marshal of the Indian Air Force, one of India’s most decorated defence officers.

After completing her studies, she moved towards acting and acted in films such as the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Naam Gum Jayega, Ittefaq, The Tashkent Files and also in television serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Deal Ya No Deal (as the host) and many more.

Then she decided to turn her focus to sports. Back in the early 2000s, cricket shows on TV in India were completely run by men. They controlled the commentary boxes, the discussion panels, and pretty much every corner of the cricket world on screen. Mandira who was passionate about cricket, decided to bring in a change.

But then, Mandira Bedi came into the picture. She was by then a popular TV actress and she walked into the 2003 World Cup studio in sleeveless tops and bright smiles.

To the orthodox cricket lovers, she didn’t belong to the cricket scene and they looked upon her as a misfit. Many of them wanted her to be removed.

Mandira Bedi, who was the brand ambassador of jewellery brand Asmi, waived off her endorsement fee and instead got the brand to sponsor the Indian Women's Cricket Team for a series against West Indies in 2004.



A great gesture by @mandybedi for the women's game!

She was mocked and written off as a mere glamourous distraction in the midst of serious competition. The viewers criticised her clothes and failed to realise that she often asked pertinent questions. Some of her fellow panelists were men who had played hundreds of matches. They barely acknowledged her presence.

Stuck to the task

Mandira must have felt lonely and left out. But she didn’t walk away from the task. She studied the game, learned every rule, and kept showing up and making her presence felt. While many of those involved were former players, she was a woman who was only a follower of the game. She had to fight the same kind of battle that the women’s team was fighting outside the studio – the right to simply exist in the midst of cricket.

In those days the women’s cricket setup was not a part of the BCCI. The women had to function separately from the BCCI. So the funds were not available. They played with sub-standard equipment, travelled by train in three-tier sleeper compartments, and often faced harassment from other passengers and railway officials.

Used her connections

That was when Mandira Bedi stepped in to use her influence with showbiz personalities, the corporate world and the advertising business to gather money for the struggling players. Her support at this juncture enabled the game to develop. When she gave up her own endorsement fee and convinced Asmi to sponsor the women’s team’s ODI series against West Indies in 2004, it gave the team dignity.

Former cricketer and WCAI secretary Shubhangi Kulkarni said Mandira’s involvement was a turning point. It made the industrialists realise that women’s cricket was worth investing in. Today Mandira has reason to feel satisfied and proud. Some of the credit for the Indian women’s rise to the top of the world goes to Mandira Bedi too. As the saying goes, a friend in need, is a friend indeed.