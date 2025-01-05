Bumrah is the toughest bowler I have ever faced: Australian opener Khawaja

Sydney: Australia opener Usman Khawaja said India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest bowler he’s ever faced in his cricketing career, adding in jest that he was just getting ‘Bumrah’d’ in the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Jasprit Bumrah took 32 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.06 and a strike rate 28.37 to clinch Player of the Series award, though it wasn’t enough in India avoiding a 3-1 series defeat.

“I was just getting Bumrah’d. It’s a shame he was (injured) but thank god for us. Today would’ve been an absolute nightmare facing him on that wicket. As soon as we didn’t see him out there we thought ‘alright, we’ve got a chance here’. He’s the toughest bowler I’ve ever faced,” said Khawaja on ABC Sport after the series ended in a six-wicket win for Australia at Sydney.

He also talked about the experience of batting alongside young Sam Konstas. “I’ve never met anyone so arrogant but so endearing at the same time. He’s a very lovable character. He’s got this sense of being arrogant but saying it with a smile on his face.”

Bumrah not bowling on day three’s play due to a back spasm came as a relief for Australia, a view seconded by left-handed batter Travis Head in a chat with broadcasters. “I think there were 15 people really pleased that Bumrah didn’t bowl today. He’s a great performer, he had an exceptional tour.”

Head, who made 34 not out and restored calm in Australia’s successful run chase of 162, talked about how his 46-run stand with Khawaja for the fourth wicket got him the feeling that they would reach home with ease.

“Nice to contribute, I don’t worry about the results too much. Two great teams, felt like it would be nice if I could come out and contribute. Same approach as always, felt like I was moving well, knew that if I could build a partnership with Usman we would be well placed.

“The last series here they played exceptionally well, even in Perth they put us on the backfoot. Been a crazy five Tests, the guys that got through all five are probably looking forward to some time off. There’s been a lot of media attention too.

“Nitish too, I already knew how good he was. They have a lot of players that play well. We played extremely well too and stepped it up. I’m wrecked, I don’t know what I’m going to do for the next 10 days. I’ll look after myself and get prepared for Sri Lanka,” he said.

All-rounder Beau Webster, who had a memorable Test debut with scores of 57 and 39 not out, apart from taking a wicket and grabbing two sharp catches in Sydney, said the fast-moving Test was one memorable game for the hosts’.

“It’s been a hell of a game, couldn’t have asked for much more. Great crowd, great atmosphere. I was counting down the runs, was pretty confident the whole chase. When it was down to four, I was going to try and flog it, it came off else I was going to leave it to Head.

“Nice couple of weeks to be around the lads. To get a chance in the last one was a bit unexpected but it was great. Hell of a crowd, whole series has been well supported. Great support from everyone back home, been a hectic few days, thanks to everyone,” said Webster.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc said to ABC Sport he’s pretty sore after struggling with a back injury, and said he would take six days off before resuming to prepare for the tour of Sri Lanka, happening later this month.

Starc is also scheduled to commentate on Women’s Ashes games, starting on January 12, where his wife Alyssa Healy will be captaining Australia. “It’s taken a little bit of a toll. It’s why we play Test cricket, push the needle as far as it’ll go. I tried to take the handbrake off the other day and might have pushed it a little too far.”