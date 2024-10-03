Bungalow No.5 on Ferozeshah road to be Kejriwal’s new address

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will move into bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday, days after he resigned from the chief minister’s post.

The bungalow, which is close to the AAP headquarters, was officially allotted to the party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal.

Earlier in the day, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia shifted to a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road. The house is the official residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, party leaders said.

“Kejriwal will move into 5, Ferozeshah Road residence of AAP MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal on Friday,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters at a press conference.

Also Read SC halts defamation proceeding against Kejriwal, Delhi CM Atishi

Several party leaders, including MPs, MLAs and councillors, had offered Kejriwal their houses after he decided to leave 6, Flagstaff Road in north Delhi’s Civil Lines, where he lived since 2015 as the chief minister, Bharadwaj said.

The new accommodation of Kejriwal, where he will move in with his family, is close to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

In a video message, AAP MP Mittal said he was delighted to know that Kejriwal had chosen his house.

“When he (Kejriwal) resigned as the chief minister, I came to know that he had no place to stay… I invited him to be my guest at my Delhi residence, and it brings me great joy that he has accepted my request,” Mittal said.

Living in the New Delhi area, which is also his Assembly constituency, Kejriwal will supervise AAP’s campaign for the upcoming polls in Delhi and other states, party leaders said.

Kejriwal, after being released from Tihar jail where he was lodged for more than five months in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, surprised everyone with his decision to step down as the chief minister.

He announced his decision to resign, saying he would return to the CM’s post only after having a “certificate of honesty” from the people in the Delhi Assembly elections due in February next year.

The 6, Flagstaff Road house where Kejriwal lived with his family, including his wife, children and elderly parents, was targeted by the BJP as “Sheesh Mahal” over alleged irregularities in its reconstruction.

Party leaders said Sisodia moved with his family from the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road that was earlier allotted to him as deputy chief minister of Delhi.

The bungalow was allotted to the Delhi government minister and now chief minister, Atishi, after Sisodia was arrested in the excise policy case in March 2023.

Atishi currently lives in her Kalkaji constituency house even after becoming the chief minister while Sisodia and his family were living in the Mathura Road bungalow, they said.

The new address of Atishi, who was recently given the ‘Z’ category security cover, is yet to be decided. She might keep the Mathura Road residence or move into the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, they added.