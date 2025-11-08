Burdened by debt, man turns to chain snatching in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A couple was arrested by Chikkadpally police on Saturday, November 8, in relation to a chain snatching case.

Police said the couple were burdened with financial debt.

In his confession, Gudipati Bramaiah from Borabanda stated that he suffered major losses in his business and from loans for his daughter’s marriage.

Unable to repay, Bramaiah resorted to snatching chains to alleviate his troubles.

He apparently watched Youtube videos and news channels to learn the act and started recceing Yousufguda and Borabanda areas.

On October 31, he boarded the metro from Erragada and got off at Narayanaguda and made two unsuccessful attempts at the Sultan Bazar area due to a large crowd.

He then targeted a woman and followed her to her residence. While she was waiting for the elevator, Bramaiah threatened her and snatched her chain before fleeing.

He returned home with stolen chains and asked his wife to mortgage them. On November 1, the couple went to the Manapuram in Kukatpally and mortgaged one chain for Rs 1,13,000, which he used to pay off some of his debt.

Bramaiah was arrested on Saturday near Sahara Bakery in Ashok Nagar. The police have recovered a broken gold chain with pearls weighing approximately 4.6 grams, along with the mortgaged chain weighing 14.354 grams.

Police later arrested his wife. A case has been registered.