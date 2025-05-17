Burglars in Chaderghat steal gold, grab snacks before fleeing

Hyderabad: A group of unidentified burglars broke into a businessman’s residence in Chaderghat on Friday night, May 17, stealing 75 tolas of gold and Rs 2.50 lakh in cash.

The incident occurred while the homeowner, Hafizuddin, and his wife were away visiting relatives, leaving their children asleep at home.

According to reports, the burglars entered the house and, upon noticing the children in one room, locked the door from outside to avoid alerting them. They then ransacked the bedroom, took valuables, and escaped through the back door.

Interestingly, the intruders also helped themselves to food and fruits before fleeing. Hafizuddin returned late at night to find the house ransacked and the children’s room locked from outside. He immediately contacted the police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.