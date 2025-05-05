Six held for automobile theft in Hyderabad; 5 vehicles recovered

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested on Sunday, May 4 for automobile theft in various parts of Hyderabad. The crime took place in the areas that falls under the jurisdiction of Narsingi, Humayun Nagar, Kollur and Shamshabad police limits.

Five others including three juveniles purchased those vehicles from the thieves. The police recovered three Honda Dio vehicles, an Activa, an auto rickshaw, and seized two vehicles used for committing the crimes.

The six thieves were identified as Mohammed Naveed an auto driver and a resident of Tolichowki; Mohammed Sohail, a resident of Hakeempet, Tolichowki; Shaik Mohit Ali, a resident of Tolichowki; Mohammed Mehraj a resident of Golconda; Shaik Samad, a resident of Asifnagar; Shaik Naseer, a resident of Bahadurpura.

Two of those who purchased these vehicles were identified as Mohammed Basith Ali, a resident of Musheerabad and Mohammed Sameer, a resident of Bowenpally, Secunderabad. The accused were arrested under section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).