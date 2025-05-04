3 held for robbery in Secunderabad, police recover stolen gold

Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested by Warasiguda police for allegedly being involved in a robbery case.

The accused have been identified as Alla Jyothi, Yelagari Srikanth, and Korrolu Eshwar.

According to police, the incident took place around 2:00 pm when the victim, a woman living alone at her residence, was approached by the accused, who pretended to inquire about a rental space. Once inside, the accused forcefully threatened the victim with a knife and proceeded to rob her.

They took a sacred thread (pusthaladu) weighing about 20 grams, gold earrings (approximately 4 grams), finger rings (approximately 3 grams), a pearl chain (approximately 3 grams), and a mobile phone. After tying the victim to a plastic chair with cello tape, the accused fled the scene.

Following a tip-off, the police tracked down the accused. Yelagari Srikanth was apprehended at the Vasavi Arya Vyasa Hostel in Musheerabad, while Korrolu Eshwar was arrested at his residence in Bansilalpet, Musheerabad, on May 4.

Both men confessed to their involvement in the robbery, and stolen items were recovered from their possession, including gold jewellery and mobile phones.

Police later apprehended Alla Jyothi, who was identified as the third suspect.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.