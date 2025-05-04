Man caught on camera ‘drunk driving’ on Tolichowki flyover

Hyderabad: A video circulating online reportedly shows a man drinking from what appears to be a beer bottle while driving a car on the Tolichowki flyover in the early hours of Sunday, May 4. The incident, which took place around 1:50 am near Imperial Hotel, has raised concerns over road safety and drunken driving.

The footage, shared on X and captured by a man riding a bike, shows two men in the car. While driving on the Hyderabad’s Tolichowki flyover, the driver can be seen drinking from a glass bottle suspected to be beer, while the passenger is seated beside him.

This video was shared by one of my follower.

Request @hydcitypolice @HYDTP to book suo moto case under sections

1. Sec 125 BNS – Act Endangering life or personal safety of others

2. Sec 185 MV Act – Drunken Driving

3. Sec 188 MV Act – Abetment of an offence

4. Sec 3(5) BNS/IPC… pic.twitter.com/Hj8mjFtOJe — Lokendra Singh (@HYDTrafficMan) May 4, 2025

The social media user has tagged the Hyderabad police X account and urged them to book a suo motu case under sections 125 of BNS (endangering life or personal safety of others),185 MV Act (drunken driving) 188 MV Act (abetment of an offence) sec 3(5) 34 of BNS (common intention).

Hyderabad police respond

In response, the Hyderabad police assured that, “We have shared it with the concerned officers.”

It is currently unclear whether an official complaint has been filed against the driver for drunk driving in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki flyover. Siasat.com has been unable to independently verify the identity of the individual seen in the video.

238 booked for drunk driving on May 3

The Cyberabad police booked 238 offenders over the weekend. Interestingly, no female drivers were booked.

According to a press release by the Cyberabad traffic police, the highest number of cases registered were against two-wheeler riders,187, followed by car drivers, 45, three-wheeler drivers, 4 and just two heavy vehicles.

Out of the total offenders, 83 belonged to the age group of 31 and 40 years, 78 persons were aged between 21 and 30 years, and 12 were above 51 years of age. No minors have been booked, the release stated.

