Burglars steal cash, goods from shop in Abdullapurmet

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into a shop at Abdullapurmet on Saturday, June 6, and stole cash and goods worth Rs 1,500 .

The incident occurred late on Saturday night and came to light when the owner went to the shop on Sunday, June 7, morning. Based on a complaint the Abdullapurmet police registered a case of burglary and trespass under section 330 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) .

The police is verifying the closed circuit television cameras to identify the theif.

Previous incident

In a scene straight out of any action movie, a six-member armed gang of robbers entered a jewellery shop at Chandanagar on August 12, 2025, and looted gold ornaments, not before firing at the deputy manager.

The incident that took place on Tuesday morning and created panic in the business community of Hyderabad. According to the police, six men entered the Khazana Jewellery Shop located in Hyderabad’s Chandranagar soon after the establishment was opened for business.