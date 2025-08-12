Hyderabad: Armed men loot jewellery shop in Chandanagar, dy manager shot

Hyderabad: In a scene straight out of any action movie, a six-member armed gang of robbers entered a jewellery shop at Chandanagar and looted gold ornaments not before firing at the deputy manager.

The incident that took place on Tuesday morning and created panic in the business community of Hyderabad. According to the police, six men entered the Khazana Jewellery Shop located in Hyderabad’s Chandranagar soon after the establishment was opened for business.

The armed robbers threatened the staff and demanded the locker key. When the staff refused, the assailants opened fire, injuring the deputy manager in the leg.

The attackers also fired at CCTV cameras, destroying them, and smashed stalls displaying gold jewellery inside the shop. In panic, the staff alerted the police. The assailants fled upon seeing police arrive at the scene.

Ten special teams have been formed to track down the accused, and a search operation is underway.

Senior officials visited the spot. All the police stations in the State were put on alert for the gang.