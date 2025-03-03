Burglars steal Rs 30 lakh from ATM in Telangana

CCTV footage shows four men approaching the ATM, with two of them entering the center.

Zahed Farooqui | Published: 3rd March 2025 1:37 pm IST
Maheshwaram: A four-member gang broke into an SBI ATM in Ravirala village on Saturday night and stole Rs.30 lakh in cash.

CCTV footage shows four men approaching the ATM, with two of them entering the center. They managed to open the cash dispensing machine and collected money in different denominations before escaping.

This is not the first such incident in the area. In recent months, several ATM thefts have been reported across the city. Similar cases were recorded in Shadnagar and Ibrahimpatnam, where burglars used gas cutters to break open machines and steal large sums of cash. Despite increased surveillance, ATM thefts continue to pose a challenge for law enforcement.

Police are analyzing the footage and investigating the incident. Efforts are being made to track down the culprits.

