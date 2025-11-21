Burial of Madinah accident victims yet to take place: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain

Madinah: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Majid Hussain has confirmed that the burial of the Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims who died in the bus accident near Madinah has not yet taken place, urging the public to rely only on official updates while formalities continue in Saudi Arabia.

In a video shared on his Instagram on Friday, November 21, Hussain said the required documentation and legal procedures are still being completed by Saudi authorities and that the funeral schedule will be announced once it is formally approved.

He also appealed to the public not to circulate sensitive videos linked to the tragedy, noting that several clips showing women and children have caused distress to the families of the victims. He cautioned against believing unverified claims or AI-generated posts currently circulating online.

Watch the video here

On Thursday, Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Azharuddin said on X that the state delegation, acting on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s instructions, had met senior Indian and embassy officials in Riyadh to review the arrangements. He said formalities were being completed and the last rites are expected on Friday, subject to Saudi confirmation, with the burial “hopefully” at Jannatul Baqi in Madinah.

The accident, reported on Monday, November 17, claimed the lives of 45 Indian nationals, including 42 from Hyderabad, after their bus collided with a fuel tanker on the outskirts of Madinah. The group had performed Umrah in Makkah and were travelling onwards when the incident occurred.