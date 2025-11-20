Jannatul Baqi burial planned for Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims who died in Madinah

Hyderabad: Jannatul Baqi is expected to be the final resting place for Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other districts who died in an accident in Madinah.

According to sources to Siasat.com, currently DNA identification and other formalities are going on.

Difficulty in identification of Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims

Though all possible attempts are being made to identify the victims, authorities are facing difficulties as the bodies are completely burnt from the accident.

In the accident that took place in the wee hours of Monday, 44 Indians, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madinah.

The local authorities had confirmed that there is one Indian survivor, and he is undergoing medical treatment.

Jannatul Baqi

Jannatul Baqi is the oldest and first Islamic cemetery of Medinah. After the completion of formalities, burial of the bodies is likely to be done in the cemetery.

Earlier, the Telangana government said that the last rites of the deceased will be performed in Saudi Arabia as per religious customs.

It is said that the Telangana government will pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the Umrah pilgrims from the state.