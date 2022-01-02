Burj Khalifa: Lightning strikes the World's Tallest Building.

A lightning bolt struck the top of the Burj Khalifa on January 1, 2022, in the emirate of Dubai, which had been experiencing severe rainfall for hours. A video of a lightning bolt striking one of the world’s highest buildings is doing rounds on various social media platforms.

Now, there is rainfall in several regions of the Emirates, ranging in intensity from mild to heavy in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa. As rain continues to lash over the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a senior Dubai official released a stunning video of lightning striking the Burj Khalifa.

On Saturday night, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, the vice-president, and prime minister’s head of ceremonials posted a video on Instagram. During heavy rain, a flash of lightning struck the world’s tallest building, as seen in the video.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology had issued a warning amid heavy rains, advising residents to avoid areas with stagnant water and strong winds descending from convective clouds in some regions, awaiting continuing rain.

According to the National Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Sharjah, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain on Saturday.