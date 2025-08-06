Burqa clad woman molested in UP; accused arrested

Hyderabad: A burqa-clad woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in the Nagphani area of Moradabad on August 4. The disturbing act, caught on CCTV, shows a man following the woman before assaulting her from behind.

The footage, which went viral on social media, alerted the police. Authorities confirmed that the Nagphani police station in charge had been directed to conduct an investigation and take necessary action.

In the video, the woman is seen trying to push away the man before he fled the scene.

Also Read Immigration officer booked for harassing Sri Lankan passenger at Hyderabad airport

The accused had been absconding since the incident.

On August 5, police intercepted the suspect as he attempted to flee on a motorbike. During the encounter, he was shot in the leg and immediately taken into custody. The accused was later admitted to a district hospital for treatment.