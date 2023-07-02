Bus accident in Buldhana

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd July 2023 7:29 pm IST
Bus accident in Buldhana
Buldhana: Rescue staff and others at the site after twenty-five bus passengers were charred to death when their vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

