Bus-car collide in Chevella, two passengers injured

Hyderabad: At least 25 passengers travelling in a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus escaped unhurt after the vehicle collided with a car in Rangareddy district on Sunday, May 24.

The accident occurred in Chevella at 7 AM, when the car was making a U-Turn. The bus belonging to the Mehdipatnam Depot was travelling from Mehdipatnam to Chevella. The accident left two people travelling in the car injured.

They were saved by the airbags present in the car. A video shared on social media showed the car severely damaged following the collision.

At least 25 passengers travelling in a bus escaped unhurt after the vehicle collided with a car in Rangareddy district on Sunday, May 24.



The accident occurred in Chevella at 7 AM, when the car was making a U-Turn. The bus belonging to the Mehdipatnam Depot was travelling from… pic.twitter.com/kLMclfz5ci — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 24, 2026

After being alerted, the Chevella police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital

The Chevella police registered a case under 125 (A) BNS for causing hurt through rash and negligent driving.