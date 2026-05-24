Bus-car collide in Chevella, two passengers injured

The accident occurred in Chevella at 7 AM, when the car was making a U-Turn.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th May 2026 12:37 pm IST
A mangled car after accidnt in Chevella
A mangled car after accidnt in Chevella

Hyderabad: At least 25 passengers travelling in a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus escaped unhurt after the vehicle collided with a car in Rangareddy district on Sunday, May 24.

The accident occurred in Chevella at 7 AM, when the car was making a U-Turn. The bus belonging to the Mehdipatnam Depot was travelling from Mehdipatnam to Chevella. The accident left two people travelling in the car injured.

They were saved by the airbags present in the car. A video shared on social media showed the car severely damaged following the collision.

Subhan Bakery

After being alerted, the Chevella police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital

The Chevella police registered a case under 125 (A) BNS for causing hurt through rash and negligent driving.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th May 2026 12:37 pm IST

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