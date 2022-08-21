Bus carrying 23 Saudi tourists overturns in Turkey

Riyadh: A bus carrying 23 Saudi tourists was involved in a traffic accident in the Turkish province of Rize on Sunday morning, local media reported.
Four people were taken to the hospital, and the injured were treated, and their conditions ranged from moderate to slight.
According to the Arabic daily Al-Akhbariya, the accident occurred when the bus driver used the brakes excessively on a slope, the bus swerved, hit the concrete barrier on the right and overturned.
The Kingdom’s embassy in Turkey is currently following up on the incident, and providing the necessary health care to the Saudi injured to ensure their safety.
This comes a day after at least 34 people were reported killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents in Turkey, both in the country’s south.
A crash involving a bus and an ambulance killed 16 people and dozens injured more on a motorway in Gaziantep province, said local officials.
The second accident happened at Derik in Mardin province, 250 kilometres away from the first one. At least 16 people were killed and 29 others were injured, including 8 seriously.
The accident in Derik in Mardin province occurred after the breaks gave out on a lorry, which hit a crowd.