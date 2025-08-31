Bus crashes into house in Telangana’s Mahabubabad, driver killed

Hyderabad: A bus carrying wedding attendees in Telangana crashed into a house located at the Danthalapalli area of Mahabubabad on Saturday, August 30. The driver was killed on the spot.

The bus was travelling from Khammam to Warangal. A video circulating on social media shows locals rescuing the passengers following the mishap.

Several passengers were injured in the accident. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident created panic among residents. On information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

When contacted, the Danthalapally police did not respond. However, the Mahabubabad superintendent of police, Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, said that a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.