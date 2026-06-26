Businessman jumps to death from Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 51-year-old businessman from neighbouring Thane ended his life by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Friday, June 26, police said.

Police suspect that financial stress was the reason behind his extreme step.

The deceased was identified as Bhavesh Navinchandra Majethia, a resident of Thane, an official said.

Majethia was travelling in a taxi when he asked its driver to stop the vehicle on the sea link, citing that he felt nauseated. After the cab stopped, Majethia got out and jumped into the sea, he said.

Rescue efforts were launched but they were hampered by rough sea conditions which delayed the operation, the official said, adding that his body was subsequently recovered by the police.

An accidental death report was later registered at the Worli police station, he said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is an iconic 5.6-kilometre long, 8-lane wide cable-stayed bridge spanning the Arabian Sea connecting Bandra in the western suburbs with Worli in south Mumbai. The sea link has witnessed several incidents of suicide since its opening in 2009.