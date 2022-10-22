Buy Islamic calligraphic art online in India

Hyderabad: Now you can buy Islamic calligraphic art (Tughra) from the comfort of your home. The Tughra can be delivered across India.

The Tughras which consist of handwritten Islamic names and quranic verses are in high demand. Seeing it popularity, Siasat Daily decided to make them available online.

Many people are buying the Tughras to present them as gifts on various occasions including birthdays, marriages, marriage anniversaries, etc.

Different arts types available on the website include:

Nirmal Wooden craft Calligraphy

Those who are interested can buy it online (click here). The payment can be made online using credit card, debit card, net banking and PayPal. The payment can also be made through UPI payment apps (9700136832).

For more details, Mr. Khan can be contacted on his cell phone number +91-9700136832. The Tughra will be delivered within 10 days.