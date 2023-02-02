Buzz: 3 days to go for Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been in the limelight for their rumoured relationship for a long time now. However, they never made it official. Fans of the couple have been eagerly waiting for the two stars to take their relationship to the next level and it seems like their wish is finally going to come true.

Rumours mills have it that Kiara and Sidharth’s relationship has taken a significant step forward as the couple is all set to tie the knot on February 6, 2023. Reportedly, they will tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in an intimate wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Instagram)

According to the latest reports, the wedding preparations are in full swing, and the couple is leaving no stone unturned to make it a perfect day. From choosing the perfect venue to selecting the best outfits, it seems like everything is being done with utmost care and attention. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Kiara and Sidharth’s chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since they starred together in their film “Shershaah”. Despite the constant speculation of their relationship, the couple has always maintained a low profile and kept their private life away from the media.

With only a few days to go before the big day, everyone is eagerly waiting for the couple to walk down the aisle!