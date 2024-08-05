Buzz: After Ananya, another TOP Bollywood actress splits with BF

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, currently busy promoting her upcoming film “Stree 2,” has left her fans buzzing with speculation after unfollowing her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody, on Instagram. This sudden social media activity has sparked questions about the status of their relationship.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody Breakup News

A Reddit user recently noticed that Shraddha Kapoor has unfollowed Rahul Mody, his sister, and accounts related to his production house and even his dog on Instagram. Despite this, Rahul continues to follow Shraddha, adding to the mystery. This comes amidst other Bollywood breakup rumors, including Siddhant Chaturvedi with Navya Nanda Naveli and Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday.

Shraddha and Rahul’s relationship came to light earlier this year when dating rumors started circulating. In June, Shraddha made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a playful picture of them together. In the photo, Shraddha smiles for the camera while Rahul makes a goofy face. She captioned it, “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar,” along with a series of emojis, including a laughing face and a heart, tagging Rahul in the post.

From Co-workers to Partners

The couple’s love story reportedly began on the sets of “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” where Shraddha was the lead actress and Rahul was the scriptwriter. Their professional relationship gradually blossomed into a romantic one, delighting fans who had been rooting for their union.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of “Stree 2,” a sequel to the blockbuster horror-comedy “Stree,” where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao.