Buzz: Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Sai Pallavi in one movie for 1st time

Hyderabad: Prabhas’ starrer Kalki 2898 AD sequel is currently one of the most anticipated pan-India projects. The film has been making headlines ever since reports of Deepika Padukone’s exit surfaced, leading to widespread speculation among fans.

Amid all the buzz, director Nag Ashwin and his team are reportedly filming key portions of the ambitious sci-fi epic in Hyderabad under tight secrecy. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the developments, fresh reports and social media chatter have sparked excitement over a possible new addition to the already star-studded cast.

Alia Bhattt joins Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD

According to the latest buzz, Alia Bhatt has been roped in for an important role in Kalki 2898 AD 2. Reports suggest that the actress recently joined the team in Hyderabad and has already shot for her portions. However, Alia is not replacing Deepika Padukone in the sequel. Instead, she is said to have a prominent character of her own. The makers are expected to make an official announcement at the right time. Telugu Chitraalu has also confirmed Alia’s inclusion in the project.

UPDATE:



Yes, #AliaBhatt is a part of the #Kalki2898AD sequel. However, she is not playing the SUM-80 role, which is being portraying by #SaiPallavi.



Alia joined the film’s second schedule and spent five days shooting in Hyderabad last month. She is said to be playing a crucial… pic.twitter.com/zhhlpKogsa — Telugu Chitraalu (@CineChitraalu) June 16, 2026

Interestingly, reports further claim that Alia Bhatt will not be playing the role of SUM-80, which is said to be portrayed by Sai Pallavi.

Apart from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are also expected to reprise their pivotal roles in the sequel. The film is reportedly eyeing a release next year.

Needless to say, fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing Prabhas, Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi share screen space. However, since there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet, audiences will have to wait and watch if these reports turn out to be true.