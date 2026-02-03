Hyderabad: The buzz around Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, is growing rapidly across the film industry. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first part became a huge success and featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The sci-fi film, backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, impressed audiences with its scale, visuals, and mythological connection, ending part 1 on a strong cliffhanger.

Is Sai Pallavi Joining Kalki 2?

Latest buzz suggests that Sai Pallavi has been finalized to play Sumathi, also known as SUM-80, in Kalki 2. This role is said to be the backbone of the sequel, with the story revolving mainly around her character. Known for her natural performances and emotional depth, Sai Pallavi is seen as a perfect choice. Sources say the makers have already approached her and an official announcement may come soon.

However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Why Deepika Padukone Left Kalki 2

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2 came as a shock to fans and trade circles. According to industry reports, the actress had differences with the makers over several issues. These included a reported 25 percent hike in remuneration, reduced daily working hours, and additional demands related to her team and accommodation. Since Kalki 2 is a VFX heavy project that requires long and committed schedules, the producers reportedly decided to part ways with her.

Around the same time, Deepika also exited Spirit, another Prabhas project.

Meanwhile, trade circles believe Sai Pallavi’s entry has brought fresh energy to Kalki 2, increasing expectations even further. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation and her first look from the sequel.