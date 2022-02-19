Buzz: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin break-up? Actor answers

Mumbai: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are considered as one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. They expressed their feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14 and have been inseparable ever since then. Addresses as ‘JasAly’ by their fans and admirers, Jasmin and Aly shell out major couple goals with lovely chemistry and never shies to express their love for each other both on social media and while interacting with paparazzi. Their bond has only turned more beautiful and deeper from their Bigg Boss 14 days.

However, rumour mills have it that all is not well in the lover’s paradise. It is being speculated that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have called it quits. Their break-up rumours began surfacing since early Thursday. While, nothing was confirmed, a few reports said that Jasmin’s parents weren’t very happy with the relationship.

Aly Goni reacts

When BollywoodLife got in touch with Aly Goni and asked about the ongoing rumours on internet about his break-up with Jasmin, he said, “I don’t want to comment on this. You can get in touch with my PR for the same, he can give you the answer.”

Meanwhile, Aly had indirectly quashed all the rumours by commenting on Jasmin Bhasin’s recent Instagram post. Jasmin shared a cute picture of herself that sees her posing with a telephone. She coupled her unique photo with a quirky question that read, “What is your mobile number.” Aly Goni jumped to the comments section and wrote, “9125 let me take u to the sky.”

His comment thereby clears the air about their break up.

Not only this, but Aly Goni even called out those who were responsible for spreading the rumour online. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sad to know that you r a journalist who spreads fake news.. and more sad to see u r verified account.. and there are more sad things But Abhi ke liye filhal itna hi.”

