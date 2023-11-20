Buzz: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s Nikah on cards?

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is one of the cricketers who represented India in various crucial matches. The cricketer is known for his lethal bowling in death overs and humble attitude outside the field. The pacer was part of India’s World Cup team and he could not perform in the way fans were expecting from him in the finale but it seems that Siraj is now set to give his fans a reason to enjoy as he is about to take a big step in his personal life.

Yes, the star cricketer who had earlier admitted that he is engaged is replanning a biryani feast for his friends and well-wishers as he is set to take his relationship to the next level, as per sources. The cricketer who hails from Hyderabad is engaged to a girl from his town and is always seen praising her for encouraging him during his tough times.

Earlier, when father of Mohammed Siraj passed away he said he wanted to leave the team and join the funeral processions of his father but it was his mother and fiancee who advised him to stay in the team. He said that he was mentally depressed but his fiancee helped him to come out of that trauma.

According to sources and rumour mills Mohammed Siraj and his family are planning a marriage ceremony soon. The cricketer might get married either at the end of this year or before mid of the next year (2024). Source further revealed that the marriage ceremony will be planned keeping in mind the schedules of Team India, so that a few close friends of Siraj from the team can attend his wedding. Source also revealed that celebrity cricketer Virat Kholi might arrive in Hyderabad as he shares a good camaraderie with Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj was earlier linked to actress Shraddha Kapoor when she praised the cricketer for his mindblowing spell against Sri Lanka. But it is said that Siraj will get married to his fiance only.

Here’s wishing Mohammed Siraj a happy and successful life