Buzz: Durefishan Saleem to feature in upcoming Turkish series

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem, known for her notable roles in hit dramas like ‘Jaise Aapke Marzi’ and ‘Ishq Murshid,’ has now set her sights on the Turkish entertainment industry. Following her acclaimed performances in various Pakistani series, Durefishan Saleem is all set to make her mark internationally.

Fans eagerly awaited news of her next project after the conclusion of Ishq Murshid, and now their anticipation has been met with exciting developments. Durefishan Saleem has joined the cast of the season 2 of Turkish TV series ‘Selahaddin Eyyubi,’ which chronicles the heroic tale of Muslim ruler Sultan Saladin.

The first season of ‘Selahaddin Eyyubi,’ originally filmed in Turkey, has already aired there and is currently being broadcast on Hum TV with Urdu dubbing. It was released in November 2023. The series has garnered attention for its compelling narrative and historical significance.

The filming for the second season is expected to commence soon. Alongside her, Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar has also confirmed his role in the upcoming season.

