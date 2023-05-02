Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor signs second project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor’s foray into Telugu cinema has created quite a stir, and the excitement grows with the news that she has been cast in another Tollywood film. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor has agreed to star in Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film, which will be directed by the young and talented Anil Kumar.

This development strengthens the growing market for South Indian films as well as the trend of Bollywood stars taking on more projects in the region. It is a significant departure from the past, when South cinema was frequently overlooked and actresses only took on roles for a large salary. The trend is changing, however, as stars seek challenging roles and recognition in South Indian films.

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema marks a significant step forward for the actress, who is eager to prove her versatility by taking on both challenging and glamorous roles. Janhvi’s Fans of South Indian cinema have a lot to look forward to, with the actress’ opportunity to work with talented actors like Jr NTR and Akhil Akkineni under the direction of promising directors.

The addition of Janhvi Kapoor to the cast of Akhil Akkineni’s film is a thrilling development for both the actress and the industry as a whole. As the film industry evolves, we can expect more collaborations between Bollywood and South Indian cinema, bringing the best of both worlds together.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in NTR 30 and Mr and Mrs Mahi.